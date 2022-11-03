Lyft to cut 13% of workforce in attempt to trim costs

Lyft said it will be cutting jobs.
Lyft said it will be cutting jobs.(Lyft)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The ride-hailing service Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce, nearly 700 employees, as it tries to lower operating expenses.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it anticipates incurring approximately $27 million to $32 million in restructuring and other charges related to employee severance and benefits costs.

The charges are expected in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Generic police lights
One dead following Rock Island car crash
Police lights
13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island
Hy-Vee is planning on closing all its stores on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in its...
Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving Day
Have you seen her?
Woman reported missing in Clinton was found

Latest News

Gabby Petito is seen in body cam during a domestic violence call in Moab, Utah, in 2021.
Gabby Petito’s family to sue police over response to domestic call
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin condemned North Korea’s recent missile launches.
US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen
Meet a one-eared dog named "Van Gogh" who has an eye for art.
Dog with one ear paints masterpieces with his tongue
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Backup power used at Ukraine nuclear site to fend off crisis