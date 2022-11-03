Man sentenced to prison in 2017 death of Davenport 18-year-old

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Illinois man was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison for his role in the March 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old Demetrius Allen.

Darryl Merritt, 25, of Cahokia, pleaded guilty in July to voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony, and first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, in Scott County District Court.

On Thursday, Judge Mark Lawson sentenced him to 10 years on the manslaughter charge and 25 years on the robbery charge. The judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively, or back-to-back, for a total of 35 years.

According to court records, he must serve 50%, or 12 1/2 years, of the sentence on the robbery charge before he is eligible for parole.

Lawson also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Allen’s estate.

On March 5, 2017, Davenport police responded to a shooting at the Brady Street Stadium parking lot and found Allen dead. He had been shot multiple times.

According to an arrest affidavit, Merritt and co-defendants Dyon Armongelo Thomas and Chontez Lamont Graham “willfully and with premeditation” killed Allen during a robbery and took cash and personal belongings.

The three men were arrested in 2020.

Graham, 27, of Jefferson City, Missouri, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and flight to avoid prosecution.

In March, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison on the murder charge, 25 years on the robbery charge, and five years on the flight charge. The charges will run concurrently, or at the same time, court records show.

Thomas, 24, of East St. Louis, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to accessory after the fact and was sentenced in August to two years in prison.

