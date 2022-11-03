Man sentenced to prison in 2017 death of Davenport 18-year-old

Scott County Court records show Darryl Merritt, 25, of Cahokia, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday...
Scott County Court records show Darryl Merritt, 25, of Cahokia, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Illinois man was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison for his role in the March 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old Demetrius Allen.

Darryl Merritt, 25, of Cahokia, pleaded guilty in July to voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony, and first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, in Scott County District Court.

On Thursday, Judge Mark Lawson sentenced him to 10 years on the manslaughter charge and 25 years on the robbery charge. The judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively, or back-to-back, for a total of 35 years.

According to court records, he must serve 50%, or 12 1/2 years, of the sentence on the robbery charge before he is eligible for parole.

Lawson also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Allen’s estate.

On March 5, 2017, Davenport police responded to a shooting at the Brady Street Stadium parking lot and found Allen dead. He had been shot multiple times.

According to an arrest affidavit, Merritt and co-defendants Dyon Armongelo Thomas and Chontez Lamont Graham “willfully and with premeditation” killed Allen during a robbery and took cash and personal belongings.

The three men were arrested in 2020.

Graham, 27, of Jefferson City, Missouri, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and flight to avoid prosecution.

In March, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison on the murder charge, 25 years on the robbery charge, and five years on the flight charge. The charges will run concurrently, or at the same time, court records show.

Thomas, 24, of East St. Louis, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to accessory after the fact and was sentenced in August to two years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island hit-and -run
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Generic police lights
One dead following Rock Island car crash
Police lights
13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island
Hy-Vee is planning on closing all its stores on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in its...
Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving Day

Latest News

Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape
Scott County deputies are looking for a woman that used a credit card from a stolen wallet,...
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott County deputies looking for woman that used stolen credit card
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Scott Co. for probation violations
Scott County deputies are asking the public to help them find a suspect in a theft at Hy-Vee.
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. deputies looking for theft at Hyvee