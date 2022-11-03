Meet the Candidates: Rock Island County Sheriff

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Midterm elections are right around the corner, Tuesday November 8 to be exact and the race for the Rock Island County Sheriff is heating up.

TV6 spoke with both candidates, Darren Hart (D) and Patrick Moody (R) on Thursday to discuss their platforms for their respective campaigns.

Below you can find a full question and answer with each candidate.

Q: What are some key points for you campaign platform?

Darren Hart: Well, it would first be hiring. At the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office we have several vacancies within the agency starting with corrections. We have nine openings. We also have some openings within our maintenance division and deputy sheriff’s. We need to get ourselves back up to full staff that’s critical. It’s critical because it’s the services that we provide to our community every day. And those are the men and women of the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and being fully staffed is critical for us to meet that mission. We’ve talked about to looking at our recruitment process. We currently reach out to job fairs, career days at colleges, universities, but it’s extremely important for us to look at our digital platform, expand on it, we can definitely improve in that area. And we need to partner with our community. You know, any organization within the Rockland County that can assist us with finding applicants, and that goes from entry level maintenance individuals, to correctional staff to deputy sheriff’s, it’s important for us to really look under every rock per se, and be able to try to bring in those quality applicants to the sheriff’s office is what we need.

Patrick Moody: I’ve worked the frontlines throughout my entire 28 years as a cop, to where I’m bringing something unique to the to the platform where I’ve been out there doing the job on the front lines for so long. The other part is, is that I’m wanting to one of the reasons why I agreed to even run is I see some things that can be done better, to make the department better. One is restructuring the department, there needs to be some restructure, and it starts from the county jail, with the correctional officers. And then the other part is building the employees adding value to their positions. They’re changing things such as scheduling and stuff like that. So there’s, there’s a lot of things there that can make the department better. And then by doing that, too, I want to build better relationships with the community as well. And be and bring more transparency to the position to where the sheriff actually gets out there in front of the people. When, when the people need it most. So that’s, that’s what I’m going to bring to the table.

Q: One of the main points of your platform is bringing accountability and transparency to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department. How will you be able to achieve that?

Darren Hart: It’s building a trust level with the community that you serve in by getting out into our communities. That visible presence of a deputy sheriff, an administrator correctional officers out working in our communities. It builds that trust, it builds accounts of accountability of the agency, transparency, and when you start to build those partnerships, they can be lasting partnerships and partnerships that build on the foundation of the agency. And that’s where you can start at those grassroots kind of the starting point for us to build on and we definitely want to do that. I definitely have pledged that throughout my candidacy for Rock Island County Sheriff is that it will be a very visible presence out in the community. Meeting with school boards, meeting with City Council’s, our villages, our social service agencies, it’s getting out there. And it’s not just the sheriff, it’s every member of the agency, because we’re very large agency about 185 employees. And it’s really paramount that we all are out there, putting our best foot forward and being able to deliver the services that our community deserve.

Patrick Moody: I will just go back from what we went through in the last couple years with the defund the police movement. And you know, you’ll see this officer somewhere in the country that is screwed up and done something really dumb and really bad. And, and instead of not getting out in front of that, because the public gets upset, like what happened to George Floyd incident. It just kept snowballing. And they were grabbing bad, bad video from incidents throughout the country where an officer screwed up, did something stupid, or whatever, and it made it look like the entire profession was doing that. And that’s not the case. And we suffered from that here in the Quad Cities tremendously from that. So what I want to be able to do is get out there in front of the public and explain to them, we do agree with that, that was wrong. We don’t do it that way. We train differently. We’ve been training differently for a decade, or more two decades. So I think that’s what the public needs, they need someone that’s willing to get out there in front of them, and get in front of a problem if something pops up. And to explain to them, Hey, this is what’s really going on, or yeah, this officer may have done something stupid. But it doesn’t mean that everybody’s doing it that way. And so I think that’s extremely important. And the Sheriff has to do that. Because not only is he going to help his own deputies out, but he’s also going to help out the officer from all the other police departments in the Quad Cities as well.

Q: How do you feel your past experience will help you if elected as the new Rock Island County Sheriff?

Darren Hart: Come day one I can I’ll hit the ground running. I know the agency and and I’ll have been a deputy sheriff when I was initially hired back in 1997. And then I was a frontline supervisor as well, where I oversaw patrol officers and patrol deputies. I’ve been in charge of many of the divisions here within the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. And it allows me the experience of being a police officer for almost 30 years. Knowing budgeting, knowing the 911 operations or maintenance, you know how critical it is that we keep our facilities in tip top shape for the taxpayers of Rock Island County, in all of those experiences led to day one me being able to on December 1, be the Sheriff of Rockland County with the support the community and the 185 employees of this agency, hit the ground running and start to bring a really tangible results for the community here in Rock Island County, 146,000 residents here and that’s a very important from day one.

Patrick Moody: I came from where I worked for the city of Colona as a police officer. And there was a lot of old timer cops that weren’t real excited about the change, where the two cities merged, and we became one department and there was a lot of different policies and procedures that came into that that were different. And I’m talking down to the point where I’m doing reports and you name it, and I played a significant role as far as that change because I got promoted to sergeant right after the city’s merge. And I had a lot to do with bringing all that together. So I’ve been there. I’ve done that. And I’m gonna take that experience from that and bring it into the Sheriff’s Department. And, and people are gonna love it.

Q: Public safety and crime are at the forefront of a lot of voters minds following a year of at least 10 homicides by firearm. How will you tackle the issue of public safety?

Darren Hart: It’s important for us to provide safety and security for individuals who are coming here to do business, our own employees here. But that kind of parlays into building a safer downtown. We need to continue to partner with the city at Rock Island, we have a great relationship with the city officials, with the police department. And we can be part of making that change. We do it every day and I think that that will start to transform into bringing additional businesses to the downtown area. We look to partner with Rock Island any way that we can to bring about community safety, and it’s our pledge. It’s what we will do to the community here in Rock Island County.

Patrick Moody: I definitely want to sit down with the State’s Attorney’s Office, and I want to work with them and explain to them what needs to be done, that’s going to make it better for the officers out on the street, and what I believe is going to help reduce crime. And one of those things, the habitual criminal out there, it’s getting worse out there, the violent crimes are getting worse. And it has a lot to do with what’s going on in that state’s attorney’s office in the courtrooms. Because if they don’t do their part, then the officers that are on the street are just spinning their wheels. And I’m talking about even the little stuff that may not seem like such a big deal. But it’s everything to a police officer. And when you got offenders out there that are non compliant and they’re resisting a police officer, or they’re assaulting a police officer, they’re battering a police officer in or an active resistor, and it’s on body cam, they should not be dismissing charges like that. They need to take those offenses more serious and it goes into everything else. If you got someone that goes and commits a retail theft at Walmart, and he’s already got five steps on his record five theft convictions, you don’t give the guy probation. You got to do more with that you these plea bargains that’s been going on for so long, have to they have to get better, which means there’s got to be more accountability thrown into the picture. And if they do that, they’ll see crime come down. They’ll make their jobs easier, because I would imagine their caseload is going to drop. And it’s going to make it easier as a cop out on the street to. It’s a working relationship. And there’s definitely room for improvement. And I’m going to do everything in my utmost power to make sure that happens.

Q: A controversial topic among politicians in Illinois is the Safe-T Act. What is your stance on the bill and how it will impact residents of Illinois?

Darren Hart: So the Safety Act is a very large piece of legislation and I’ve been very vocal about some areas within the Safety Act that I think that need some clarity, definitely have some concerns about the elimination of cash bail. I support it. But I support it in that we need some assistance in being able to understand exactly what the legislators were trying to really come across in the in the act itself. You know, our hope is, is that there’s some clarity that the legislators get back into Springfield, look at the elimination of cash bail and and make some changes to it as well so that we can continue to provide that safety. There are some very good portions of the Safety Act that I feel, you know, they de-certification process for law enforcement, I think our communities here in Rock Island County, in throughout the state of Illinois would say that, you know, if an officer, you know, has disciplinary problems or should not be a police officer, they there should be a method for those individuals not to continue to be in law enforcement. Up until the act itself, you didn’t even have to be a sworn police officer in the state of Illinois to be a sheriff. I’m a huge proponent of body cameras. We’ve had those here in Rockland County since 2019. It is a great tool. The act provides for funding and body cameras for agencies throughout Rock Island County and actually throughout the state of Illinois. So there are parts of the Safety Act that I definitely am a supporter of. It is the elimination of cash bond, and it definitely is getting a lot of the attention right now. And I’ve been very vocal about that. We need to look at that and continue to look at ways to make sure that we understand it and law enforcement exactly and that we can come January 1, start to enforce that. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s offices will be prepared on January 1, whatever the legislation looks that looks like that we will be out in our communities and we will be protecting those individuals. That’s what we’re sworn to do. And that’s what we’re gonna do.

Patrick Moody: I hope to God in heaven, that they repeal that, or at least they take that part out of the Safety Act. Because if they don’t, you’re gonna see crime go up. When you eliminate cash bond, you’re taking something where there’s no incentivizing compliance on pretrial conditions when someone gets arrested. So when you take that out of the picture, and no one has to worry about posting bond, that’s going to be a huge problem, crime will go up. And it’s it’s a proven fact what’s going on in New York, they’re suffering tremendously from that. And it’s not just the Safety Act, there’s other crime bills out there that are they’re trying to push through that. It hurts public safety. They’re trying to decriminalize dangerous drugs such as fentanyl, and, and heroin and methamphetamine and make that into a misdemeanor. When you do things like that, you’re going to increase crime, you’re going to make things worse. So there’s several crime bills out there that are terrible that they’re trying to push through Illinois, the Safety Act is one of them. There’s too many things wrong with that crime bill, they they need to repeal it, as far as I’m concerned, start all over, and then grab things individually and let them vote for it. You can’t try to push it a nearly 800 page bill in the middle of the night and a few hours, when you don’t give anybody time to go through that. Especially when law enforcement wasn’t involved with that anyway, and think that’s going to turn out okay. It’s not going to happen. Common sense tells you it’s not going to happen. The no cash bond, no cash bail, it’s terrible. The bond system that we have in place right now works. And we can even approach that a little bit differently to which means you bring accountability in with that. This is why I used to do it back in the day when I was a Colona County, because the county jail was 20 minutes away. So if we could avoid taking someone to county jail, we would do that. But it really depended on how the suspect behaved. And if they were civil, and a recall operative and polite, they got the notice to appear and they didn’t go to the county jail. But if they had bad behavior, then they got a trip to the county jail. And all that was put in a report to so if someone was cooperative and polite, they would take that in consideration and they would get a better plea bargain. If they were uncooperative and disrespectful and non compliant or whatever else, then guess what, then your sentence is going to be a little bit worse you’re going to get a stiffer penalty which is more jail time or higher fines or whatever. And we need to get back to that, we’ve gotten away from that for so long. And that needs to be applied specially when you got body cams going on right now. Everything is on record. So there’s no reason in the world why we can’t get back to that but the current bond system that we haven’t placed now it works. And it needs to be there.

Q: Anything else about your campaign that you’d like to let voters know about?

Darren Hart: I’m going to work extremely hard between now and November 8. We’re out every day, knocking on doors, meeting voters talking about issues that are critical to the voters here in Rockland County. We’re going to I’m going to continue to work extremely hard. I’m on social media hartforsheriff.com You know, please reach out if you have any questions, but I look forward to finishing strong and see what the voters decided come November 8.

Patrick Moody: I think I bring excitement to here to where I bring in fresh ideas. This is my have been my platform to as far as a new vision, new voice, new direction, to where you get to see things a little different. They haven’t had a sheriff outside the department in 40 years. So there’s a lot of things maybe they’re not seeing or they’re, that someone from the outside coming in is going to be able to offer that and bring that to the table. So that’s the neat thing that I that I have to offer. If I was to be elected, and, and that’s what I’m gonna do.

