Mount Mercy student injured in shooting near campus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old Mount Mercy University student is recovering from injuries he received in a shooting near the college’s Cedar Rapids campus Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Elmhurst Drive at Hazel Drive Northeast shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday. The university said a male student was shot and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The university went into lockdown and sent an emergency alert to students and staff. Nearby Regis Middle School and Garfield Elementary School were placed in lockdown as well.

Home security video in the area captured sound of the shooting with more than a dozen shots fired. Neighbors said several homes and buildings were struck by bullets.

Mount Mercy University said the lockdown has been lifted and that police said there is no ongoing threat.

