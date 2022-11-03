ROWVA High School’s marching band overcomes adversity, wins second place

ONEIDA, Ill. (KWQC) - The ROWVA High School marching band is small and mighty with 18 total members.

“This band definitely spreads the idea to just keep pushing. You can overcome anything, no matter the size of your band, or how many of what instruments you have. It can be accomplished,” said Jack Brown, a junior drum major in ROWVA’s marching band. “Other 1A bands we went up against had anywhere from 30 to 50 kids.”

The size of the band isn’t the only adversity ROWVA’s marching band faced this season. Its new band director couldn’t arrive until after his summer military service finished, which meant the students and a couple of community members had to put together their own band camp.

“Everybody put in a ton of work. I’ve never seen a group of kids collectively put in this much work in my entire life,” said Clara Asplund, a senior drum major in ROWVA’s marching band. “It was really cool. Each individual matters so much in this band.”

One band, one sound.

“We’re small but we make a lot of noise,” Asplund said.

Despite all the adversity, the ROWVA marching band took home second place at the Illinois Marching Band Championships.

“When I heard that we got second, I looked over at our band and we were all kind of speechless,” Asplund said. “We didn’t know what to do because it was not something that we had gone into imagining it. We went into state hoping to have a good time and hoping to put on a good last performance, and we definitely did that.”

“We all love each other. We are like a family, one really big family. We are all really close,” Brown said.

No matter the past, the show goes on.

“You can still pull through and have a really good season, even when you have a new transition when things are crazy at the beginning of the year,” Asplund said. “You can do great things, even when you don’t have 100 kids in your band.”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.