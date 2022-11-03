Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof.

A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.

The student was transported to a nearby hospital immediately. There is no word at this time on their condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island hit-and -run
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ releases official trailer to sequel of holiday classic
Scott County deputies are asking the public to help them find a suspect in a theft at Hy-Vee.
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. deputies looking for theft at Hyvee
Scott County Court records show Darryl Merritt, 25, of Cahokia, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday...
Man sentenced to prison in 2017 death of Davenport 18-year-old
Generic police lights
Deputies identify Maquoketa man killed after shooting in Jackson County

Latest News

The Quad Cities Botanical Center announced the sixth annual Winter Nights Winter Lights powered...
QC botanical center announces winter lights powered by MidAmerican Energy
First Alert Forecast Friday Afternoon 11/4/22: Rain, isolated storms through Friday night
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Hiawatha co-workers split $50k lottery prize
Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass police chief resumes duties, department says
Water drinking fountain.
3M agrees to sample, provide treatment for contaimination found in drinking water near Cordova facility