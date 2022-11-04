1 dog died in Burlington house fire Thursday

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One dog died in a Burlington house fire Thursday, according to crews.

The Burlington Fire Department responded at 3:41 p.m. Thursday to the 1400 block of Madison Avenue for smoke in a home, according to a media release.

Firefighters first on the scene found a single-story home with smoke inside, but no fire at the time, according to crews. The fire was in the kitchen and had put itself out before the homeowners found the home filled with smoke.

According to firefighters, the smoke detectors were working, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

Four cats survived and one dog died in the fire, firefighters said. No injuries were reported.

According to firefighters, the fire was near the stove but the exact cause is undetermined, but is considered accidental and not suspicious in nature.

The home had an estimated $20,000 in damages to the structure and $10,000 in damages to the contents, firefighters said. The Red Cross was called to assist the family.

