2022 Moline Centre Holiday Hop set for Nov. 11-12

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -For those that are ready to officially kick off the holiday shopping season, Moline Centre’s 5th annual Holiday Hop is set to run Nov. 11-12.

Lora Adams, Blackbox Theatre, and Christiana Headley, Splash, highlight that festivities will run Nov. 11 from 4-8 p.m. and Nov. 12 from 12-6 p.m. at more than 20 downtown merchants.

Moline’s unique stores, restaurants, and other businesses will be featuring in-store specials, live music, refreshments, kid’s crafts, Christmas movies, games, free trolley transportation and more.

Moline Centre is located at 1601 River Drive, Suite 310. For more information, visit the Facebook event page here or call 309-524-2003.

