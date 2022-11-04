2022 Moline Centre Holiday Hop set for Nov. 11-12

Downtown businesses will feature specials, live music, food, drinks, kids crafts and free trolley rides
Moline Centre Holiday Hop set for Nov. 11-12
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -For those that are ready to officially kick off the holiday shopping season, Moline Centre’s 5th annual Holiday Hop is set to run Nov. 11-12.

Lora Adams, Blackbox Theatre, and Christiana Headley, Splash, highlight that festivities will run Nov. 11 from 4-8 p.m. and Nov. 12 from 12-6 p.m. at more than 20 downtown merchants.

Moline’s unique stores, restaurants, and other businesses will be featuring in-store specials, live music, refreshments, kid’s crafts, Christmas movies, games, free trolley transportation and more.

Moline Centre is located at 1601 River Drive, Suite 310. For more information, visit the Facebook event page here or call 309-524-2003.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island hit-and -run
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ releases official trailer to sequel of holiday classic
Scott County deputies are asking the public to help them find a suspect in a theft at Hy-Vee.
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. deputies looking for theft at Hyvee
Scott County Court records show Darryl Merritt, 25, of Cahokia, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday...
Man sentenced to prison in 2017 death of Davenport 18-year-old
Generic police lights
Deputies identify Maquoketa man killed after shooting in Jackson County

Latest News

Hy-Vee charcuterie tray
‘Taste of the Holidays’ event set for West Locust Hy-Vee Saturday
Blooze Brothers at TLP Nov. 5
Chicago’s ‘Blooze Brothers’ play one night only at Timber Lake on Saturday
I Am Able film
‘I Am Able’ documentary has exclusive run at Putnam to benefit QC non-profits
Chupa
Rock Island brewery to hold fundraiser for QC Paws on Sunday