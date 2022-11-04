Blue Grass police chief resumes duties, department says

Blue Grass Police Department
Blue Grass Police Department(kwqc/Blue Grass Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty has resumed his duties after being on paid administrative leave since early September, the police department said in a Facebook post Friday.

“Flaherty’s administrative leave has been resolved!” the police department said. “Let’s give him a big “welcome back”.”

Flaherty was put on leave in September as part of a witness tampering investigation, involving a Blue Grass councilman and a former police officer, court records show.

TV6 has reached out to the Blue Grass mayor for comment and has not received a response as of Friday morning.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island hit-and -run
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ releases official trailer to sequel of holiday classic
Scott County deputies are asking the public to help them find a suspect in a theft at Hy-Vee.
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. deputies looking for theft at Hyvee
Scott County Court records show Darryl Merritt, 25, of Cahokia, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday...
Man sentenced to prison in 2017 death of Davenport 18-year-old
Generic police lights
Deputies identify Maquoketa man killed after shooting in Jackson County

Latest News

Water drinking fountain.
3M agrees to sample, provide treatment for contaimination found in drinking water near Cordova facility
A house in Muscatine was deemed a "total loss" Friday, according to firefighters.
House fire in Muscatine deemed a ‘total loss’
A photo of a fire truck.
1 dog died in Burlington house fire Thursday
Heavy rain later today