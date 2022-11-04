Blue Grass police chief resumes duties, department says

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty has resumed his duties after being on paid administrative leave since early September, the police department said in a Facebook post Friday.

“Flaherty’s administrative leave has been resolved!” the police department said. “Let’s give him a big “welcome back”.”

Flaherty was put on leave in September as part of a witness tampering investigation, involving a Blue Grass councilman and a former police officer, court records show.

TV6 has reached out to the Blue Grass mayor for comment and has not received a response as of Friday morning.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

