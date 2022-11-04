Candidates battle for Iowa’s newly redrawn 1st Congressional District seat

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and State Rep. Christina Bohannan are the two major candidates in this redrawn district battle
By Redrick Terry
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There’s a slightly new look to the Iowa congressional maps this election cycle.

Scott County, and the surrounding Iowa QCA, has shifted from District 2 to District 1. As we move closer to election day, the race for that U.S. House seat is starting to heat up.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks is the incumbent from the old District 2. She defeated Rita Hart in that 2020 race by a razor-thin margin of 6 votes. Miller-Meeks says while getting to all parts of the district can be a challenge, her messaging to voters remains the same.

“I’m not a show horse, I’m a work horse,” Miller-Meeks said. “I like to execute and get things done.”

Her challenger is Christina Bohannan, a law professor at the University of Iowa and state representative for District 85. Bohannan believes her time in the Iowa State House has prepared her for a career on Capitol Hill.

“I ran against a 20-year incumbent in my own party when I thought neither republicans or democrats were doing enough for people,” Bohannan said. “I’ve really learned to work well with the other party to get things done.”

Both candidates realize this year’s race is shaping up to be a tight one like 2020, and both have strong messages for their potential voters.

“If you want to see this country get on the right track, if you want to see someone address high prices, high crime and open border, an education system that’s failing our most vulnerable, I’m the person you want to vote for,” says Miller-Meeks.

“Why can’t we have representatives who will just go to Washington and work for us,” Bohannan asks. “That is what I will do.”

