Chicago’s ‘Blooze Brothers’ play one night only at Timber Lake on Saturday

Chicagoland’s most in-demand show band is set to perform Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.
Blooze Brothers at TLP on Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For over a quarter of a century, the Blooze Brothers have been one of Chicagoland’s most in-demand show bands.

This high-powered choreographed 12-piece show band covers Motown, R&B, Soul, current favorites and, of course, the music and crazy antics of the original Blues Brothers.

Darren Mangler and Dan Danielowski discuss the hot show coming to Timber Lake Playhouse on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. Regular attendees to Timber Lake productions may recall this band’s two sold out concerts in 2019 and 2021. Other upcoming stage events are also teased.

Get tickets (priced at $30 or $25 for TLP subscribers) or more information at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=135862. The phone number is 815-244-2035.

Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll, IL.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island hit-and -run
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ releases official trailer to sequel of holiday classic
Scott County deputies are asking the public to help them find a suspect in a theft at Hy-Vee.
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. deputies looking for theft at Hyvee
Scott County Court records show Darryl Merritt, 25, of Cahokia, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday...
Man sentenced to prison in 2017 death of Davenport 18-year-old
Generic police lights
Deputies identify Maquoketa man killed after shooting in Jackson County

Latest News

Hy-Vee charcuterie tray
‘Taste of the Holidays’ event set for West Locust Hy-Vee Saturday
I Am Able film
‘I Am Able’ documentary has exclusive run at Putnam to benefit QC non-profits
Chupa
Rock Island brewery to hold fundraiser for QC Paws on Sunday
Holiday Hop
2022 Moline Centre Holiday Hop set for Nov. 11-12