Chicago’s ‘Blooze Brothers’ play one night only at Timber Lake on Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For over a quarter of a century, the Blooze Brothers have been one of Chicagoland’s most in-demand show bands.

This high-powered choreographed 12-piece show band covers Motown, R&B, Soul, current favorites and, of course, the music and crazy antics of the original Blues Brothers.

Darren Mangler and Dan Danielowski discuss the hot show coming to Timber Lake Playhouse on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. Regular attendees to Timber Lake productions may recall this band’s two sold out concerts in 2019 and 2021. Other upcoming stage events are also teased.

Get tickets (priced at $30 or $25 for TLP subscribers) or more information at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=135862. The phone number is 815-244-2035.

Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll, IL.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.