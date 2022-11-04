First Alert Day Saturday November 4th, from 4 a.m. until 8 p.m. for Strong Winds!

Gust will reach 30 to 50 mph
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday will NOT be a day to plan for raking leaves! Strong winds behind Friday’s rain system will gust to between 30 and 50 miles per hour for much of the day. A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service from 4 am till 7 pm Saturday, with the First Alert Day ending at 8 pm. When you have the chance, you should secure loose items in your yard if you can’t bring them in. Power companies anticipate at least sporadic power outages with winds at 40 mph due to the potential for power lines to be snapped by falling tree limbs. Fortunately, most of our trees have lost their leaves so they might not be as susceptible to limb loss as they would be with more leaves, but the possibility remains for downed tree limbs and power lines. The wind should begin to relax Saturday night, but it will remain breezy into Sunday.

Strong Winds Saturday!
FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

