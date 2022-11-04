Hiawatha co-workers split $50k lottery prize

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of co-workers at a Hiawatha civil engineering firm are splitting a $50,000 Powerball prize after coming just one number shy of the jackpot earlier this week.

In a press release, the Iowa Lottery credits Daniel Zirtzman, 23, of Hiawatha, for organizing the office pool at Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. He and two other members of the group claimed the prize on Thursday.

Zirtzman said there are 25 people working at the office, and 21 of them bought into the pool at $10 apiece.

The jackpot prize on Wednesday night was at $1.248 billion. With no jackpot winner, the prize has now ballooned to an estimated $1.6 billion, the largest in lottery prize history.

