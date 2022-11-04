House fire in Muscatine deemed a ‘total loss’

A house in Muscatine was deemed a "total loss" Friday, according to firefighters.
A house in Muscatine was deemed a "total loss" Friday, according to firefighters.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A house was deemed a “total loss” by Muscatine firefighters Friday morning.

The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 12:28 a.m. Friday for a report of a fire in the 2800 block of Mulberry Avenue, according to a media release.

Muscatine firefighters first on scene said there was fire coming out of multiple windows on the first floor and a window on the second floor.

According to firefighters, they were able to have the fire under control within 10 minutes, but crews were on the scene for two and half hours for overhaul and hot spots.

A husband, wife and two young children were at home at the time of the fire but were uninjured, crews said. The husband was checked on scene for smoke inhalation but was not taken to any area hospitals.

Muscatine firefighters and State Fire Marshals are investigating into the cause of the fire.

According to firefighters, the home and all its contents is deemed a “total loss.”

The Red Cross has been in contact with the family and is assisting, crews said. 1-800-Boardup secured the structure and provided some initial support to the family as well.

