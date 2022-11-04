‘I Am Able’ documentary has exclusive run at Putnam to benefit QC non-profits

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The “I Am Able” red carpet premiere was Nov. 2 and now the heartwarming documentary produced by Fresh Films will have a run at the Putnam Museum, 1717 West 12th Street, from Nov. 3-13 with showings at 6:30 p.m.

Estlin Feigley, Fresh Films and producer of the movie, and Caralee Rath, who appears in the film with her daughter Hannah, discuss the documentary’s content and story, the showings, and how the evening’s proceeds will go directly to worthy non-profit organizations that operate in the Quad Cities.

Filmed in 2019, “I Am Able” follows the journey of nine Quad Cities’ residents as they stage the musical “Seussical”. As these young artists take center stage, the spotlight shines on their abilities and similarities to all of us.

The film seeks to ignite conversations about inclusion and action and encourages thoughtful discussion about what it means to truly destigmatize disabilities. To watch the trailer, visit https://youtu.be/5RPaJ26Ep2U.

Tickets are priced at $10 and can be purchased here.

See the schedule below within the embedded Facebook post below to discover which charity will benefit on a given day.

During the winter months ahead, Fresh Films and John Deere will also be bringing the film to select schools to showcase in grade-level or school-wide assemblies free of charge. To apply for a school showing, click here.

These events at Putnam Museum and Science Center are presented by the John Deere Foundation and KWQC.

