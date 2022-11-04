Police: One person injured in Davenport shooting Friday
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured after a shooting in Davenport Friday.
Davenport Police responded to the 1900 block of Clark Street, at 5:02 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to officials.
Police say officers on scene found a person with non-life-threatening injuries, who was transported to a local hospital. Officers also found one casing.
This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated on-air and online as we know more.
