Police: One person injured in Davenport shooting Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured after a shooting in Davenport Friday.

Davenport Police responded to the 1900 block of Clark Street, at 5:02 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to officials.

Police say officers on scene found a person with non-life-threatening injuries, who was transported to a local hospital. Officers also found one casing.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated on-air and online as we know more.

