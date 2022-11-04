QC botanical center announces winter lights powered by MidAmerican Energy

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Botanical Center announced the sixth annual Winter Nights Winter Lights powered by MidAmerican Energy Company, opening November 18.

According to a media release, “The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, featuring new, entertaining experiences. Explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond, and pocket gardens of our outdoor light exhibit as you experience our largest fundraiser of the year. New this year, visit the Conductors’ Garden for a dancing light show featuring a live recording from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.”

Exhibit Dates and Times:

November 18 - December 11, Wednesday-Sunday, 5-9 pm.

December 14 - January 1, Daily, 5-9 pm.

General Admission:

$10 Adults, $6 Youth (2-15), Free under 2.

Sensory Friendly Night:

November 20, 5-9 pm. (timed entry every 30 minutes).

Santa and the Mrs. Visit:

December 9, 10, 5-8 pm.

ImpactLife Blood Drive:

November 23, 2-4:30 pm.

