Rihanna faces backlash for casting Johnny Depp in her new Savage X Fenty fashion show

Fans began calling for Rihanna to remove Johnny Depp from the new Savage X Fenty fashion show.
Fans began calling for Rihanna to remove Johnny Depp from the new Savage X Fenty fashion show.(76th Venice International Film Festival, The Hollywood Fix / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Johnny Depp is set to appear in Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty fashion show, and it’s sparking online outrage and calls to boycott the singer’s lingerie brand.

Depp claims he was blacklisted by Hollywood amid his high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

He’s already filmed his cameo in the runway extravaganza, which debuts Wednesday on Amazon Prime Video.

After news of Depp’s involvement emerged, fans began calling for Rihanna to remove his appearance.

On Twitter, users expressed their disapproval using #ditchdepp, and some threatened to boycott the label.

Other social media commenters questioned whether Depp would even make the final cut.

Representatives for Rihanna and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the decision to cast Depp.

Depp sued Heard for defamation after she said she’s a survivor of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed. She countersued him.

Both were found liable for defamation, but the jury awarded significantly larger damages to Depp, who denies abusing Heard.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island hit-and -run
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ releases official trailer to sequel of holiday classic
Scott County deputies are asking the public to help them find a suspect in a theft at Hy-Vee.
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. deputies looking for theft at Hyvee
Scott County Court records show Darryl Merritt, 25, of Cahokia, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday...
Man sentenced to prison in 2017 death of Davenport 18-year-old
Generic police lights
Deputies identify Maquoketa man killed after shooting in Jackson County

Latest News

Cliff Bomberger, 99, has entertained dinner guests at Misty’s Steakhouse in Lincoln, Nebraska...
99-year-old piano man plays for the final time
FBI sends warning to synagogues in New Jersey, saying there are credible threats to the places...
Official: Man who made synagogue threat has been identified
FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a power plant on...
Russian soldiers reportedly spread into Kherson’s homes
A bride-to-be says a hotel canceled the block of reservations she had for her wedding after...
Taylor Swift concerts nearly derail wedding the same weekend
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Oath Keepers head Rhodes on stand in Jan. 6 sedition trial