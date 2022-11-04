Rock Island brewery to hold fundraiser for QC Paws on Sunday

Rock Island brewery to hold fundraiser for QC Paws on Sunday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Blue Cat Brew Pub is partnering with QC Paws for a fundraising event that helps homeless animals in the Quad Cities.

Shari Smiley, QC Paws, joins in on the discussion about the Nov. 6 event while introducing the audience to “Chupa” a little Yorki Terrier mix that inspired the name of the benefit blonde ale brew.

On Sunday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the bar is teaming up with QC Paws to support adoptable animals. Blue Cat will be tapping a special release Cherry Blonde Ale called “Chupa” with $1 per pint sold being donated to the organization. In addition, the brewery will be making treats for animals using “spent grain” to donate to the shelter as well. The Blue Cat Brew Pub’s incredible brunch will be available during the event.

Blue Cat Brew Pub is located at 113 18th Street, Rock Island. For questions, call (309) 558-6063 or visit the business’ Facebook page here.

