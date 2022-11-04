Rock Island HS staff take on the heat for 36th Student Hunger Drive

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - For 36 years, Quad City Area high schools have raised money and collected food for the River Bend Food Bank’s “Student Hunger Drive.”

This year drama club members at Rock Island High School put their teachers to the test with the “Hot Shakes Challenge.” Teachers and other staff ate increasingly spicy sauces while reading lines from Shakespeare.

“It’s great watching [our teachers] not be as like composed. It’s so funny to see,” Nix King, RIHS sophomore said. “We would go hotter next time.”

Admission was $1 or the donation of a canned food item, to benefit RIHS’s Hunger Drive team.

This year’s drive wraps up in about a week. Friends and family can donate to their favorite high schools at the River Bend Food Bank’s website.

