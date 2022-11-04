Scattered rain Friday with widespread rain Friday night

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - More scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms are possible through the day ahead of the cold front. Some of the stronger storms could contain small hail. Behind the cold front this evening, a widespread, steady rain will fall and continue into the early morning hours Saturday. Rainfall amounts will generally be around 0.50″ to 1″ east the Mississippi River, with 1-3″ west of the Mississippi.

A Wind Advisory is out for gusts up to 50 mph throughout the day on Saturday. Temperatures will be falling from the 50s and 60s in the morning, to the 50s and 40s

TODAY: Breezy, rain/storms, heaviest PM. High: 72°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain, warm. Low: 50°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain ending, cooler, windy. High: 56°. Wind: S 15-30+ Gusts up to 50 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.