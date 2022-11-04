‘Taste of the Holidays’ event set for West Locust Hy-Vee Saturday

The grocery store will hold the tasting celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 5
HyVee holiday tastings event
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -On Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Hy-Vee store at 2351 West Locust Street will be hosting a “Taste of the Holidays” event.

Dionn Copper invites viewers to come by to enjoy tastings and demos as a way to learn new food and wine pairing ideas for the upcoming Thanksgiving dinner or any pre-Holiday celebrations. Featured items will be Holiday Meal Packs, charcuterie boards and a sushi bar.

The event will additionally be held at the Hy-Vee store in Clinton at 901 South 4th Street at the same time.

