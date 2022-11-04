3M agrees to sample, provide treatment for contaimination found in drinking water near Cordova facility

CORDOVA, Ill (KWQC) - The 3M Company agreed to an Environmental Protection Agency order to sample and provide treatment for contamination found in drinking water near 3M’s Cordova facility.

According to a media release, “Recent sampling results provided by 3M indicate the widespread presence of a mixture of at least 19 different PFAS chemicals in drinking water within a 3-mile radius of the Cordova facility. Given the unique circumstances affecting this community, including more than five decades of PFAS discharges and the many types of PFAS chemicals found, EPA has concluded that the situation constitutes an imminent and substantial endangerment under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.”

“I have directed EPA staff to use every enforcement tool at our disposal to require manufacturers of PFAS to address potential endangerment to the public and to compel them to characterize, control, and clean up ongoing and past PFAS contamination,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said. “Communities have suffered far too long from exposure to these chemicals. This settlement is a critical step forward in our work to protect communities from pollution and hold polluters accountable for their actions.”

3M is required to offer treatments to all private well owners within 3 miles of the facility in an effort to remove PFAS from the drinking water. 3M is also required to offer drinking water sampling out to 4 miles from the facility to private well owners and 10 miles out for public water systems and the Quad Cities’ public water systems.

For further information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.