Officials: NY fire caused by lithium battery injures 38

More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise...
More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery.(Spectrum News NY1)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery.

The blaze broke out Saturday morning in the 37-story building on East 52nd Street, near the East River.

Videos posted online showed people hanging out of apartment windows as firefighters used ropes to scale the building and smoke poured out of a window.

Fire officials say the fire started in a 20th-floor apartment from a lithium battery connected to an unspecified micromobility device.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County deputies are asking the public to help them find a suspect in a theft at Hy-Vee.
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. deputies looking for theft at Hyvee
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ releases official trailer to sequel of holiday classic
Police: One person injured in Davenport shooting Friday
Police: One person injured in Davenport shooting Friday
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
A family is devastated by the loss of an Arkansas woman killed along with her unborn baby....
Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in Missouri

Latest News

A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees were...
Twitter users can get blue check in $8 monthly subscription
Police are investigating after five people were found shot to death in a Maryland home. (WUSA)
Authorities say 5 dead in Maryland murder-suicide
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
Texas authorities say they have arrested Brian Matthew Cook, 37, and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32,...
Robbery victim shot in neck calls for help by using car’s OnStar system, authorities say