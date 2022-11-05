Rain Ending, With Gusty Winds This Afternoon

A FIRST ALERT DAY for strong winds will remain in effect until 8 PM
Rain continues into early afternoon, followed by blustery winds, clearing skies and falling temperatures.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It was a morning of strong storms and heavy showers, as a powerful front moved through the QCA. Many locations reported as much as 1″-3″rainfall totals. We’ll see that rain starting to diminish this afternoon as the front finally exits the viewing area. Our daytime highs were recorded early this morning, with readings in the 50′s and 60′s. Once that front moved through the region, temperatures quickly fell into the 40′s, and that’s where they will stay, remaining steady through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours. A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until 8 PM for blustery winds, with gusts ranging from 30 to 50 mph.

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect until 4 PM for our southern counties, and until 7 PM for areas mainly north of I-80. We’ll go from clear skies tonight, to sunny and milder weather for your Sunday, with highs in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Sunshine returns Monday, followed by scattered clouds in and out through the work week. Expect highs in the 60′s and lows in the 40′s through Thursday. Temperatures tumble back into the 40′s Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery, with showers likely. Rain ending by afternoon, then clearing skies. High: 48 and steady. Wind: SW 20-30+ mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cool. Low: 43°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and a bit milder. High: 63°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

