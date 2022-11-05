Widespread Rain This Morning/Gusty Winds This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a night of moderate to heavy rain, wet weather will continue as we kick off the weekend. Look for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms this morning, winding down this afternoon. Total amounts could range from .50″-1″ east of the river, to 1″-3″ west. Conditions will remain blustery and cooler with morning highs in the 50′s to low 60′s, falling into the 40′s by afternoon. A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until 8 PM for gusty winds up to 50 mph.

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect until 7 PM. We’ll go from clear skies tonight, to sunny and milder weather for your Sunday, with highs in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Sunshine returns Monday, followed by scattered clouds in and out through the work week. Expect highs in the 60′s and lows in the 40′s through Thursday. Temperatures tumble back into the 40′s Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery, with showers likely. Rain ending by afternoon, then clearing skies. High: 62° then falling. Wind: SW 20-30+ mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 43°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit milder. High: 63°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

