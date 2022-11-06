The City of Sterling offering a new program just in time for the holidays

City of Sterling offering new gift program
City of Sterling offering new gift program
By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Updated: 11 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Sterling is offering a new program just in time for the holidays.

The utility account gift program allows you to make a payment or pay in full an account holders sewer and garbage bill.

“You know, we live in an incredible community, Sterling is very giving, in fact, this is day two and a half of this program, Teri Sathoff, City Clerk said. “And we’ve already been able to help four families, so I’m pretty excited about that.”

This program is being launched during the holiday season; however, payments may be gifted anytime throughout the year.

“I think it’s a wonderful program, Skip Lee, Mayor of Sterling said. “And what, what excited me as mayor is that this is another example of how our city staff is looking for ways to serve the community.”

Gift givers may request a form to be completed and given to the recipient with the amount that was given.

Payments may also be made anonymously to a family in need.

