Galesburg police respond to shootings, still looking for suspects

(Victim identified in Galesburg shooting)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill., (KWQC) - Galesburg police responded to two shootings early Sunday morning. According to the police department, there was a shooting in the 400 block of E Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

At that location, there was one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.  The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At 6 a.m. on Sunday, a house in the 400 block of E Grove was struck by gunshots, police say. No one was hurt in that incident, according to police.

The Galesburg Police Department is investigating both of the incidents and does not believe there is any threat to the general public. The suspects have not been located at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151.

