Moline Parks and Rec delivering letters to Santa

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Parks and Recreation announced Friday that there is a special mailbox set up for letters to be sent to Santa.

The mailbox has been placed outside the Moline Public Works building at 3635 4th Avenue, and organizers ask that a return address be placed on the letters.

Mail for Santa can be dropped off at the mailbox until November 30th as he will read and respond to each letter sent. The responses will start to be sent out on December 5th.

For more information about Moline Parks and Rec, click here.

