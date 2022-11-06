Morning Clouds Give Way To Sunshine This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Your Sunday outlook won’t be quite as wet or windy as we saw yesterday. After some morning clouds, high pressure building into the region will provide us with mostly sunny and breezy conditions today, as highs reach the 50′s to near 60 degrees. Sunshine returns again Monday with readings in the 50′s. We’ll see scattered clouds moving through the region Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by rain chances Thursday. After a brief warm up near the 70 degree mark by midweek, temperatures will be on the way back down again, and that could mean a wintry mix or snow by Thursday night, and cool 30′s and 40′s heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Morning clouds, then becoming mostly sunny and breezy this afternoon. High: 60°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 37°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 56°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

