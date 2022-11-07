1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.

A vehicle driven by 89-year-old Ivon L. Miller was driving west on Golding Road and turned left onto Route 78, deputies said. A second vehicle driven by 48-year-old Eric G. Miller was driving north on Route 78.

According to deputies, the vehicle crashed at the intersection.

Eric Miller was taken to an area hospital and was then airlifted to a Rockford hospital, deputies said. Ivon Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing.

