Davenport police investigate shots fired Sunday

Police are investigating after they say shots were fired inside a building Sunday.
Police are investigating after they say shots were fired inside a building Sunday.(WPTA)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating after they say shots were fired inside a building Sunday.

Davenport police responded around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of East 6th Street for a report of shots fired inside a building, according to police.

Police said there was a verbal fight that escalated to shots being fired by a person from one building to another.

Police said no injuries were reported and there was minor damage to a building.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County deputies are asking the public to help them find a suspect in a theft at Hy-Vee.
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. deputies looking for theft at Hyvee
Iowa DCI identifies officers involved in fatal Davenport shooting
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Police: One person injured in Davenport shooting Friday
Police: One person injured in Davenport shooting Friday
Galesburg police respond to shootings, still looking for suspects

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 11/7/22: Seasonable temperatures today; Warmer by midweek
A house was deemed a “total loss” by Muscatine firefighters Friday morning.
House fire in Muscatine deemed a ‘total loss’
Blue Grass police chief has resumed his duties after being on paid administrative leave since...
Blue Grass police chief resumes duties, department says
Jerimie Treacy, 47, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is charged with six counts of aggravated...
Police: Florida man arrested for sexually assaulting woman at hotel