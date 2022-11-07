Davenport police investigate shots fired Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating after they say shots were fired inside a building Sunday.

Davenport police responded around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of East 6th Street for a report of shots fired inside a building, according to police.

Police said there was a verbal fight that escalated to shots being fired by a person from one building to another.

Police said no injuries were reported and there was minor damage to a building.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. No arrests have been made.

