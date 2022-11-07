Deputies: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in East Moline Monday, deputies said.

Rock Island County deputies and East Moline police responded near 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash Monday, according to deputies.

According to a TV6 crew on scene, 19th Street is closed from 23rd to 27th avenue.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

