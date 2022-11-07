Deputies: Woman dead, 2 injured after single-vehicle crash in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman is dead and two people are injured after a single-vehicle crash in East Moline Monday, deputies said.

Rock Island County deputies responded to the crash at the 2600 block of 19th street at 9:30 a.m., according to a press release. Officials say the car was traveling southbound when the driver lost control and cause the vehicle to roll, ejecting one of the occupants.

Deputies say one female occupant was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. Two occupants, a man, and a woman also sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, and the names of the people involved are not being released at this time.

