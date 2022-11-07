Emerging business leaders

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The latest episode of INSI6HT considers the emergence of young leaders operating within the business landscape of the Quad Cities.

In particular, there is a focus on leaders who grew up in the area, left to start their careers, but have since returned to their hometown to lead local businesses.

The discussion will delve into what brought them back and what predictions they can see for the future--both in their personal careers and for the companies for which they work.

INSI6HT would like to thank the following participants in the discussion:

  • Sam Russell, Russell Construction
  • Collin Nelson, Nelson Brothers Agency
  • Max Gellerman, Hawkeye Group
  • Bobbie Slavens, Northwest Bank & Trust

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

