Green Tree Brewery turns a new leaf

Green Tree Brewery turns over a new leaf
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Green Tree Brewery is under new ownership and over the weekend, there was a celebration saying goodbye to the original owners that operated the successful brewery for seven years, Doc and Denise Day.

The new owners, Matt Welding and Curt Johnson, stop by to update viewers on all the latest info about the business.

Green Tree Brewery is located at 309 North Cody Road in Le Claire. For more information, visit the website at https://greentreebrewery.com/ or call 563-729-1164. To follow them on Facebook, click here.

