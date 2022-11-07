‘I Am Able’ documentary has exclusive run at Putnam to benefit QC non-profits

The Fresh Films’ locally-produced movie will be shown Nov. 3-13 at 6:30 p.m.
I Am Able film showings at Putnam through Nov. 13
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The “I Am Able” red carpet premiere was Nov. 2 and now the heartwarming documentary produced by Fresh Films will have a run at the Putnam Museum, 1717 West 12th Street, from Nov. 3-13 with showings at 6:30 p.m.

Amy Blommer, Fresh Films, and Jeff Coussens, Penguin Project (provides theatrical opportunities for those with special needs), discuss the documentary’s content and story, the showings, and how proceeds will go directly to worthy, local non-profit organizations.

Filmed in 2019, “I Am Able” follows the journey of nine Quad Cities’ residents as they stage the musical “Seussical”. As these young artists take center stage, the spotlight shines on their abilities and similarities to all of us.

The film seeks to ignite conversations about inclusion and action and encourages thoughtful discussion about what it means to truly destigmatize disabilities. To watch the trailer, visit https://youtu.be/5RPaJ26Ep2U.

Tickets are priced at $10 and can be purchased here.

See the schedule below within the embedded Facebook post below to discover which charity will benefit on a given day.

During the winter months ahead, Fresh Films and John Deere will also be bringing the film to select schools to showcase in grade-level or school-wide assemblies free of charge. To apply for a school showing, click here.

These events at Putnam Museum and Science Center are presented by the John Deere Foundation and KWQC.

