Illinois fatal shooting suspect arrested in Cedar Rapids

Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Police arrested Markeith Wright on Saturday night at the Cedar Valley Townhomes, in the 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids.

The shooting happened hours earlier in Belleville, Illinois, east of Saint Louis, Missouri.

Officers responded to a call about the shooting and found three women with gunshot wounds. One of them died, the other two are in the hospital.

Police believe the incident started as a domestic disturbance, but Wright became violent and shot all three women. There is a family relationship between them.

One of the women in the hospital is in stable condition, but the other remains in critical condition.

Wright faces several charges including first degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery.

