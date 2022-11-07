Midwest Insurance Group provides helpful guidance during Medicare Open Enrollment

Midwest Insurance Group provides personalized help with Medicare enrollment
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Medicare Open Enrollment is underway through Dec. 7.

Finding the supplemental insurance plan that fills the “Medigap” that meets your specific needs is a lot easier when you rely on the professionals at Midwest Insurance Group--unlike the impersonal service available when you call those 800 numbers.

Joel Freeman, independent insurance broker with Midwest Insurance Group, points out that their offices are local with independent agents that work for YOU, not the insurance companies and there is NO additional cost for their assistance. MIG makes it possible to shop for all the top plans--the agency does not represent any one company.

A direct link to the Medicare page at the MIG website is here: https://www.migbrokers.com/medicare/.

For more information, visit a Midwest Insurance Group location (walk-ins are welcome), make an appointment, or register online. The phone number is 309-764-6444.

Midwest Insurance Group is conveniently located at North Park and South Park Malls, with the the home office at 5030 38th Avenue in Moline. The location within North Park is relatively new.

MIG is committed to making Medicare easy! They can also assist with life insurance, health Insurance and investments.

