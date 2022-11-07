Police: Florida man arrested for sexually assaulting woman at hotel

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Florida man was arrested on felony charges after a sexual assault Friday, according to police.

Jerimie Treacy, 47, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is charged with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, home invasion and armed robbery. All nine charges are Class X felonies.

The Moline Police Department responded around 4 a.m. Friday to the Oyo Hotel in the 1100-block of 19th Street, for a report of a sexual assault and kidnapping, according to a media release.

A 47-year-old woman told police a man, later identified as Treacy, came into her hotel room with a knife, sexually assaulted her and tried to take her to another room, police said. While Treacy was trying to take her to another room, the woman was able to get away.

The woman and Treacy were both staying at the Oyo Hotel, police said. The woman was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Treacy left the area before police got to the hotel, according to police. Officers were able to quickly identify Treacy.

Police said they immediately started to search for Treacy, and he was found and arrested near the 1800 block of 20th Avenue.

According to police, Treacy was also wanted by the United States Marshals Service for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, the National Sex Offender Registry for Treacy.

Treacy is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $10,000,000 bond, police said.

“This is a terrifying incident,” said Chief Darren Gault. “At this time, we believe this incident was a random attack and Treacy had no prior contact with the victim. The Moline Police officers apprehended Treacy quickly and no other citizens were in danger. We will be working with the US Marshals and Florida authorities to determine why Treacy was in our community. The case is still under investigation as we work to bring answers and justice to this victim.”

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401.

