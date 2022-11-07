Police name suspect in fatal Rock Island hit-and-run crash

According to a media release, police on Monday obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, for reckless homicide, two counts of failure to report an accident involving injury, and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle.(KWQC/Rock Island County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police have named a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead earlier this month.

According to a media release, police on Monday obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, for reckless homicide, two counts of failure to report an accident involving injury, and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Bond on the warrant was set at $1 million.

Just before 4 p.m. Nov. 1, police responded to a fatal crash at Route 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge.

Officers found a Chevrolet Aveo and Hyundai Azera with heavy damage from the collision, police said.

Abbott Lee Perry, 52, the driver of the Aveo, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead,

An occupant of the Azera was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses to the crash reported that the driver of the Azera, later identified as Holmes, got out of the car and left the scene.

Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen in Rock Island on Oct. 30.

