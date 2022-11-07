A Pretty Nice Start To the Week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A large area of high pressure will provide us with a crisp, cool start to the work week, followed by mostly sunny skies and near normal temperatures. Highs should range from the lower to middle 50′s this afternoon. A weak disturbance will send a few clouds our way late tonight into Tuesday, while a brief warm up takes over for Wednesday and Thursday. We’re looking at unseasonably warm highs in the 60′s to low 70′s for both days. After that, a cold front sweeping into the region will bring some changes to the weather picture, in the form of rain chances late Thursday into Friday. We can also expect much cooler readings in the 40′s by the end of the week, and 30′s through the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 54°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds this evening and overnight. Low: 37°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 58°. Wind: SE 5-15+ mph.

