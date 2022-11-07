St. Ambrose men’s volleyball cleans up Davenport neighborhood for Bee the Difference Day

By Joey Donia
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The St. Ambrose men’s volleyball team cleaned up a neighborhood in Davenport as part of Bee the Difference Day. Head coach Ray Green aims to make an impact on his players that goes far beyond the court.

“Probably a part that nobody ever really thinks about and you talk about hey you’re in season what do you do when you’re out of season you just kind of hang out and that’s not the case, we’re developing young men young ladies, we’re out participating in things like this you know it’s more than just the athletic part of it. When I’m recruiting kids and telling them and their parents I want to the student to have a well rounded full experieince and I think this is part of it” said Green.

The season opener for the St. Ambrose men’s volleyball team is January 26th.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

