Watermark Corners to host ‘Holiday Open House’ this week

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC)-- During “Shop Local” theme week, let’s consider the holiday season offerings from a downtown Moline long-time business offering myriad fresh ideas for gift giving, party planning, and more.

Paula visits Amy Trimble at Watermark Corners Gifts & Stationary, 1500 River Drive, Moline to show off an array of bestselling games for every family member and gifts (including personalized items, wine, accessories and boutique wear).

See more about the store, the Corner Bar, the various high-quality product lines, and how to order online or visit during regular business hours at https://watermarkcorners.com/. A ‘Holiday Open House’ will be held this week. Watch the videos to learn details.

For more information, follow Watermark Corners on Facebook here or call 309-764-0055.

