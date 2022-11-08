Blue Grass man sentenced to prison in sexual exploitation case

Scott Matthew Decker, 47, of Blue Grass.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Blue Grass man has been sentenced to prison for sending child pornography to another person in September 2020.

Scott Matthew Decker, 47, pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class D felony.

On Friday, Judge Meghan Corbin sentenced him to five years in prison on each count and ordered that they be served concurrently, or at the same time.

The judge also sentenced him to a special sentence, similar to parole, of 10 years.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Decker sent 18 digital files to another person using a messaging service between Sept. 20 and Sept. 27, 2020.

The files sent were digital depictions of various girls engaged in sex acts and posed in sexual positions, according to an arrest affidavit.

The investigation was referred to the sheriff’s office by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after receiving a cyber tip.

