Coroner releases name of woman killed in East Moline crash
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman killed in a crash in East Moline Monday.
Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy is scheduled Tuesday for Amia Weathers, 22, of Moline.
Rock Island County deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. Monday to the crash in the 2600 block of 19th street. Deputies said a vehicle was southbound when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll and eject one of the occupants.
Weathers was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other occupants, a man and a woman, also suffered injuries and were transported to a local hospital, deputies said.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.