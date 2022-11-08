Coroner releases name of woman killed in East Moline crash

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman killed in a crash in East Moline Monday.

Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy is scheduled Tuesday for Amia Weathers, 22, of Moline.

Rock Island County deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. Monday to the crash in the 2600 block of 19th street. Deputies said a vehicle was southbound when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll and eject one of the occupants.

Weathers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants, a man and a woman, also suffered injuries and were transported to a local hospital, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

