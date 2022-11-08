Coroner releases name of woman killed in East Moline crash

East Moline police responded to the intersection of 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash...
East Moline police responded to the intersection of 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash Monday.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman killed in a crash in East Moline Monday.

Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy is scheduled Tuesday for Amia Weathers, 22, of Moline.

Rock Island County deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. Monday to the crash in the 2600 block of 19th street. Deputies said a vehicle was southbound when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll and eject one of the occupants.

Weathers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants, a man and a woman, also suffered injuries and were transported to a local hospital, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline police responded to the intersection of 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash...
Deputies: Woman dead, 2 injured after single-vehicle crash in East Moline
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Police lights road
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
Illinois Elections
Illinois Voters to decide on ‘Worker’s Rights Amendment’ in November
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Tuesday Afternoon 11/8/22: Warmer temperatures through Thursday
First Alert Forecast Tuesday Afternoon 11/8/22: Warmer temperatures through Thursday
Mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday
Mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday
Decision 2022 KWQC
Political candidates make final pitch to the Quad Cities
Local auditors "ready and prepared" for Election Day
A look at local early voting numbers ahead of Election Day