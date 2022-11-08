A look at local early voting numbers ahead of Election Day

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Thousands of ballots have already been cast locally in the 2022 Midterm Elections.

As of Monday morning, about 24,000 early voting ballots had been collected in Scott County, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins.

“We were expecting about another twelve to thirteen thousand ballots so it’s a little lower obviously than what we were thinking but hopefully we will make up those numbers tomorrow and people will turn out,” said Tompkins.

Tompkins said her office expects about fifty percent of eligible voters will do so and anticipates nearly half of that fifty percent will vote early.

“We had COVID in 2020 so I think that obviously changed for a lot of people. It was a great opportunity for people to have something different and have another option. I think a lot of people found they liked it. Whether you mail it back or bring it back in the drop box, again it provides options so they can mail it from their home and if they are concerned about it getting here on time they can drive it through and drop it off. I think Iowa is a lot of ‘old school’ so you do have a lot of people who come to the polls on Election Day, however, I think more and more people are seeing the convenience of absentee whether that is by mail or whether that is coming in-person early,” said Tompkins.

In Rock Island County, almost 20,000 early voting ballots have been collected as of Monday morning.

“In the mail, we have had 14,358 requests and we have had 12,434 of those returned to us for a grand total of between the two [including satellite locations], 19,951 and yes we are ahead of the numbers four years ago, not by a lot, maybe a couple thousand,” said Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney.

Election officials in both counties say they are ready and prepared for Election Day. They ask voters who come in person on Election Day to bring an ID, remember to register to vote, and be patient if there are long lines.

Both Iowa and Illinois allow residents to register to vote in person on Election Day. Polling places are open in Illinois from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and in Iowa, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All absentee ballots must be turned in by the time the polls close.

