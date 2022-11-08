Mathis hopes momentum follows her to ballot box in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional race

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race, Republican incumbent Representative Ashley Hinson is hoping to hold on to her seat.

“I feel great,” said Hinson when asked how she feels going into election day. “We have great momentum on the ground, and I feel like we’ve done the work to make sure Iowa voters know who’s going to be their best advocate in Washington, D.C.”

Hinson is being challenged by Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis, a Democrat.

In recent weeks, polls show momentum shifting in her favor.

“I’ve had to work on both sides of the aisle to get some of my issues passed, said Mathis, “so, I know how to work on both sides.”

Mathis says the issues she’s heard from Iowa voters include the economy and reproductive rights.

Hinson says, in addition to inflation, energy concerns are a priority for her supporters.

When it comes down to the battle at the ballot box, Political Science Professor Tim Hagle at the University of Iowa says independent voters may decide this race.

“They seem to be leaning these days towards Republicans,” said Hagle.

Hagle says he believes it’s due to increasing costs in groceries and gas.

“They’re concerned about what we call the kitchen table issues - basically jobs, the economy, and healthcare,” said Hagle.

With control of the U.S. House of Representatives at stake, Republicans need to pick up five more seats to regain power. If Hinson loses this seat, it will be an additional seat the GOP has to pick up somewhere else.

All 435 seats in the House are up for re-election. Currently, Democrats hold a 220-212 lead with three vacant seats.

