Political candidates make final pitch to the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa and MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - With less than a day until polls open for the midterms, candidates made one final push to get their message out to voters in the Quad Cities.

Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley along with other Republican candidates for congressional and statewide seats held a Get Out the Vote Rally, at the Davenport Airport on Monday.

After losing Scott County in 2018, Reynolds hoped to energize her base in the QC.

“Help us get us across the finish line,” Reynolds said. “So that we can put Scott County in our column to win this election.”

On the other hand, Democratic candidate for governor Deidre Dejear and senate candidate Mike Franken held a joint rally on Monday in Ames

Over the weekend, DeJear encouraged voters in Muscatine County to go to the polls even if they thought she wouldn’t win the county.

“All of our stories are possible,” DeJear said. “We are on the road to progress, even in this election cycle. Even in this election cycle.”

Meanwhile, in Illinois, Senator Tammy Duckworth along with general assembly candidates hosted a rally at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 145 union hall in Moline.

Governor J.B. Pritzker was supposed to make an appearance, but due to scheduling issues, he couldn’t make it. He made other stops in Springfield and Peoria on Monday.

Duckworth said democrats at the federal and state level have helped bring infrastructure money to Illinois.

“We would have not have bought those good middle-class jobs here, we would have brought those union jobs here,” Duckworth said. “That’s why it’s so critical that make sure we vote for everyone on that ticket.”

Across the aisle, Republican nominee Darren Bailey made stops in Merrionette Park and Bourbonnais.

Back in Iowa, Grassley said those policies brought on by Democrats need to be reversed.

“That’s what this election is all about, to change the Biden administration,” Grassley said. “Put a stop to it by electing a congress whose both houses are Republican.”

Polls in Iowa are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in Illinois, they are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both states allow same-day voter registration.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.