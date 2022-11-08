Quad City Storm host Paint the Ice event to honor military members

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - In honor of Veterans Day this week, the Quad City Storm are putting on their 4th annual “Paint the Ice” event to honor active and retired military members.

From 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, residents of the Quad Cities had the chance to honor veterans and those in active duty in a special way: by painting their names on the ice at the Vibrant Arena.

President of the QC Storm, Brian Rothenberger, says this event is held to honor those who have fought for our country.

“We invite all of our fans, quad citizens, a whole community to come down and paint the names of loved ones who either are serving currently, or have served in the United States Armed Forces as a way to pay respect to them to honor them,” Rothenberger said.

The QC Storm are a veteran owned business so they take pride in hosting events like this.

“We put a little extra emphasis on making sure that all service members, both active and veterans know that they are very much appreciated. And their service is not forgotten,” Rothenberger said.

Hundred of people showed up to honor their loved ones and reflect on the sacrifices they’ve give up to serve our country.

“These are the people they’re the real heroes, not the people that we see on any sport that you see on TV,” said Joe Thompson a participant in the event. “These are the people who made it so that we can do those things. So it’s very important to get back to them.”

One family came out to show support for their loved one who served for 16 years in the armed forces. Now he’s home and the kids couldn’t be happier.

I” think it’s actually really good. Because as we get to talk to him, actually not through the phone. And we actually get to see him,” one member of the Malaske family said.

“We’re reminded of that when we do events like this where you know, it is a great event we’re excited to put on but it doesn’t happen without the fans. It doesn’t happen without that support. And all these names on the ice among many things are a reminder to us that we are very fortunate to be here in the Quad Cities,” Rothenberger said.

The names will stay on the ice for both Storm games on both Thursday and Friday nights of this week. During the game on Friday, a special ceremony honoring active and retired military members during their big salute to military night.

